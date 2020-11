The Browns placed Conklin (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Conklin is one of three Browns players who landed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, alongside Charley Hughlett and Cody Parkey. All three are reportedly designated as high-risk close contacts, and thereby have a chance to be available for Sunday's game against the Eagles.