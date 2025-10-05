Conklin (elbow) is trending towards being active for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A right elbow injury prevented Conklin from playing in the last three games, but the 2016 first-rounder is poised to make his return Sunday. If he's cleared to play, Conklin will resume his role as the Browns' starting right tackle while Cornelius Lucas reverts to a reserve role.