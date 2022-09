Conklin doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Conklin missed the first two games of the campaign due to a knee injury and was limited in practices leading up to Week 3, but the veteran right tackle will still make his season debut against Pittsburgh. His return should mean good news for fantasy managers with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper.