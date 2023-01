Conklin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Conklin was forced out of the Week 17 matchup versus Washington due to an apparent ankle injury, and he's ultimately been unable to practice in any capacity since. With the 308-pounder unavailable Sunday, James Hudson, who filled in for Conklin last weekend, is in line to draw the start at right tackle against Pittsburgh.