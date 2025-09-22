Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Conklin (elbow) is progressing well and is now considered day-to-day, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The veteran tackle from Michigan State had missed the Browns' last two games due to an elbow injury, but Stefanski's comments Monday suggest he could return for the Week 4 matchup against the Lions. Conklin likely needs to upgrade to full practice some time this week in order to play Sunday, as he was sidelined in Week 3 after practicing in a limited fashion for three consecutive days.