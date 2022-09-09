Conklin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Panthers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last season and began training camp on the active/PUP list. However, his stint on the PUP list didn't last long, and he returned to practice at the beginning of August, though he's been eased back into things. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he wants to get through Saturday before making a decision, so it appears like Conklin will be a game-time decision Sunday.