Conklin (concussion) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since suffering his second concussion of the season in the Browns' Week 13 loss to the 49ers, and he's now in line to miss the remainder of the year. Conklin agreed to a reworked contract this past offseason with Cleveland that makes him a free agent after the 2025 season, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. KT Leveston is likely the next man up at right tackle for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.