Conklin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Conklin is listed as questionable for a second straight game to start the campaign after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last season. The 2016 first-round pick was inactive for the season opener and logged a limited practice Wednesday before not practicing at all Thursday. Conklin's status for Week 2 will likely be a game-time decision, but it appears like James Hudson may be trending towards back-to-back starts at right tackle to begin the year.