Conklin (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Despite logging back-to-back DNPs to begin the Browns' week of practice, Conklin has a chance to suit up in Week 7. However, the veteran offensive lineman must still clear concussion protocol in order to play Sunday. If he's sidelined, expect KT Leveston to serve as Cleveland's top right tackle.