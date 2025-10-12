default-cbs-image
Conklin (concussion) is questionable to return to Cleveland's matchup versus the Steelers on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Conklin went to the locker room in the third quarter and is currently being evaluated for a concussion. With the 31-year-old sidelined, KT Leveston is in at right tackle for the Browns

