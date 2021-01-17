site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-jack-conklin-ready-for-sundays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Jack Conklin: Ready for Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Conklin (hamstring) is active for Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs.
Conklin will start at right tackle as the Browns look to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1989.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read