Browns' Jack Conklin: Restructures contract
Conklin (kneecap) and the Browns agreed to restructure the final season of the tackle's deal Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Conklin had been due $12 million in non-guaranteed money. He'll now be guaranteed $8 million of that salary, with a further $4 million available in playing-time incentives.
