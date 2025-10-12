Browns' Jack Conklin: Ruled out versus Steelers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conklin (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Cleveland's matchup versus the Steelers on Sunday.
Conklin exited the game in the third quarter and is now in the league's concussion protocol. KT Leveston has taken over as the team's right tackle with Conklin sidelined.
