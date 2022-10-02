site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jack Conklin: Suiting up Sunday
Conklin (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Conklin sandwiched limited practice sessions around a DNP Thursday, but his sore knee will not prevent him from suiting up for Week 4.
