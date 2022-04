Coach Kevin Stefanski said Conklin (kneecap) is taking part in the Browns' voluntary offseason program and "working really hard," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Stefanski said Conklin's recovery is still on schedule, though he doesn't have an anticipated date by which the starting right tackle will be at full health. It looks like the Browns remain optimistic about the two-time first-team All-Pro's chances of being ready for Week 1. He's recovering from December surgery.