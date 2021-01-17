site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jack Conklin: Trending toward playing
Conklin (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Conklin's status will become official when the Browns reveal their inactive list 90 minutes before the 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The 26-year-old is expected to start at right tackle.
