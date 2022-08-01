Conklin did not participate in team drills Monday and will be gradually eased back to full practice sessions, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Conklin was activated off the active/PUP list Monday and was available for practice for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last season. The Conklin news took a backseat to quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, but the offensive tackle's health is of major concern because of the quarterback's absence for the first six games of the regular season. The Browns were always expected to run often behind a strong offensive line but will do so even more with Jacoby Brissett replacing Watson.