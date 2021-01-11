site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jack Conklin: Will play against Pittsburgh
RotoWire Staff
Conklin (illness) is active for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Steelers.
Conklin is a key cog in the Browns' run-heavy offense, and he'll be able to give it a go after battling both a knee injury and an illness in practice this week.
