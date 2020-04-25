Play

The Browns selected Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

Phillips (6-foot-3, 229) probably needs to add some weight, but he was a two-year standout in his three-year LSU career and he offers some above-average athleticism to work with. Even more than his 4.66-second 40-yard dash, Phillips' 39-inch vertical and 126-inch broad jump imply uncommon athleticism. Cleveland is almost empty at linebacker, so an immediate starting role could be within Phillips' reach.

