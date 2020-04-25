Phillips will have an opportunity to compete for a starting job at linebacker in 2020, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The Browns selected Phillips in the third round (97th overall) in the 2020 draft.

Phillips joins a young linebacking crew that lost two veterans to free agency last month. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry referred to the position group as a "room of opportunity." The Browns cited Phillips' length and speed, suggesting someone who will be utilized in pass coverage, while head coach Kevin Stefanski stressed his fit within the system. Phillips' present size, however, at just 229 pounds, may prevent him from success when engaging with blockers against the run. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projects Phillips as a backup that should immediately step into a special teams role.