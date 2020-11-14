site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jacob Phillips: Listed as questionable
The Browns have listed Phillips (knee) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Phillips practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and is looking like a true game-time decision. A potential absence is not expected to impact the Browns' defensive rotations.
