Phillips recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Phillips has now recorded double-digit tackles for the second week in a row, while playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The third-year pro has filled in admirably, at least on the stat sheet, for Anthony Walker who is out for the season due to a torn quadriceps. Phillips will look to keep stacking up the tackles Sunday against the Ravens.