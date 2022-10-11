Phillips had 10 tackles and one sack in Week 5's 30-28 loss to the Chargers.

For the second consecutive week, Phillips played 100 percent of the defensive snaps while filling in for the injured Anthony Walker (quadriceps), who will miss the rest of the season. It should also be noted that the Browns were gashed on the ground by the Chargers, who rolled up 238 rushing yards (7.0 YPC). Following the game, Cleveland acquired linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) from Atlanta, and he is expected to be part of the linebacker rotation, which could mean a drop in playing time for Phillips.