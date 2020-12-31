site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-jacob-phillips-returning-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Jacob Phillips: Returning from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Phillips (undisclosed) will come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Phillips missed last weekend's loss to the Jets, but he'll be available for action versus Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 21-year old has yet to see any NFL action in his debut season thus far.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read