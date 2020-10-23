site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jacob Phillips: Ruled out again
RotoWire Staff
Phillips (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Phillips will miss another game after having aggravated his pre-existing knee injury Week 5. The rookie third-round pick's next chance to retake the field will come Nov. 1 versus the Raiders.
