Phillips will start in place of the injured Anthony Walker (quadriceps) in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Phillips filled in after Walker left last week's win over the Steelers and recorded seven tackles, including a sack, along with a pass defensed. Walker has since been ruled out for the rest of the season, so Phillips steps in at middle linebacker and will relay play calls on defense. The three-year veteran has played 16 games since being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft.