Browns' Jacob Phillips: To debut in Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Phillips (knee) is active Week 4 against the Cowboys.
The role of the rookie linebacker remains murky at best given he has yet to suit up for a game this season, but it seems Phillips will at least be available in a reserve capacity, with potential to work on special teams as well.
