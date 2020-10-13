Phillips (knee) will be monitored throughout the week as the Browns prepare for Week 6 against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "He has this knee injury that he's going to keep working through, and we'll see as this week goes," said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Phillips may have aggravated an existing condition that flared up in the season-opening loss to the Ravens. The 2020 third-round draft pick started Week 1 and had a tackle over 12 snaps before departing that contest. Phillips was expected to receive significant playing time for a young linebacking corps, but the knee has kept him off the field for much of the season.