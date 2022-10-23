site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jacob Phillips: Will not return
Phillips left Sunday's game against the Ravens with a shoulder injury and will not return, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Phillips' inability to return will force Deion Jones to handle middle-linebacker duties for the rest of the game. The former will work to return in Week 8 against the Bengals.
