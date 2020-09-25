site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-jacob-phillips-wont-play-in-week-3 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Jacob Phillips: Won't play in Week 3
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Phillips (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Phillips will sit out for a second consecutive game with the knee injury he suffered in the season opener. He'll hope to heal up in time for the Browns' Week 4 trip to Dallas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 33 min read