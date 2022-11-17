Brissett and the Browns are now scheduled to play Sunday's game against the Bills at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, after the NFL announced Thursday that the game has been moved from Buffalo due to the major snowstorm that's expected to strike Western New York this weekend.

The change in venue can probably be seen as nothing but a positive development for all Browns players and their respective fantasy outlooks. Not only will the Browns now have the benefit of playing one of their road games at a neutral-site venue, but they'll have the luxury of playing in a domed stadium, where scoring tends to be higher. Additionally, the move of the Week 11 game to Detroit removes the potential headache fantasy managers might have faced in determining how the inclement weather might affect the passing and running games. Brissett is coming off a Week 10 outing against the Dolphins in which he carried seven times for 40 yards and completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 212 yards and a touchdown.