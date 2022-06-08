Brissett's chances of starting multiple games in 2022 appear to be increasing due to expanding legal issues surrounding Deshaun Watson in addition to the Browns' strained relationship with Baker Mayfield.

The news cycle has once again been busy on the Watson front in the early part of this week, with Sarah Barshop and Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reporting that two new civil lawsuits against the star quarterback have been filed. Brissett presumably appealed to the Browns as a backup option due to his previous experience of having to take on a starting role on short notice while he was a member of the Colts; a similar scenario could very well come into play in Cleveland, considering a league investigation into Watson may now expand given the latest legal developments.