Brissett completed 21 of 34 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed three times for 32 yards in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Brissett turned in yet another serviceable stat line, but after helping lead an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, he threw an interception in the end zone on the Browns' penultimate possession and then threw back-to-back incompletions on Cleveland's final march, which forced a difficult 54-yard field-goal attempt for rookie Cade York that sailed wide right. Brissett did show excellent chemistry with Amari Cooper and David Njoku, who were on the receiving end of 13 of his completions, 164 of his yards and his one touchdown pass (Cooper). Brissett has come up short at some key moments thus far in his starting tenure, but he should be able to once again keep his team competitive in a Week 6 home matchup versus his old Patriots squad.