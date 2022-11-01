Brissett completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He added six carries for 12 yards and another touchdown in addition to losing one fumble.

Brissett fumbled while taking a sack in the second quarter but guided the Browns to an 11-0 halftime lead despite that turnover. He then stretched that lead to 18-0 with a three-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the third quarter before putting the game firmly out of reach on the following series with a four-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. Brissett has posted a 7:5 TD:INT through the air while adding two rushing touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 3-5 record heading into the team's Week 9 bye.