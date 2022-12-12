Brissett went 0-for-1 on his lone play of the game in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals in Week 14.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has designed many productive opening drives in 2022, is getting second-guessed by the Monday morning quarterbacks with some validity. On the Sunday's opening drive, the coach replaced quarterback Deshaun Watson (3-for-3, 34 yards at the time) with Brissett on fourth-and-one at the Bengals' 25. Instead of a potential quarterback sneak, Brissett sailed a corner-route throw over Donovan Peoples-Jones. It was a curious decision to remove Watson made more curious by the play call. Instead of getting three points or letting his highly paid quarterback handle a crucial situation, Stefanski rolled the dice.