Brissett and the Browns will have to navigate a forecasted snowstorm in Buffalo this Sunday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The forecast calls for lake-effect snow from Thursday to Sunday, which could total three-to-four feet. That will present a challenge to throw the ball. Brissett was involved a similar game in 2017 in Buffalo when he was with the Colts. In that game, Brissett finished 11-of-22 for 69 yards while Frank Gore toted the rock 36 times. It behooves fantasy managers to make arrangements to avoid using any of Cleveland's skill players involved in the passing game.