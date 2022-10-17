Brissett completed 21 of 45 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Patriots.

Brissett struggled against his former team, as he managed only 5.9 yards per attempt and threw multiple interceptions in a game for the first time this season. The performance was disappointing, though he did manage four passes of more than 20 yards -- matching his season high -- to a combination of Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku. Even if he manages a bounceback performance in Week 7 against Baltimore, Brissett has yet to show much upside as a fantasy producer as he has failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in five of six games.