Following the trade of Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, Brissett and Joshua Dobbs follow Deshaun Watson on the Browns' quarterback depth chart, ESPN's Jake Trotter reports.

Though it had been presumed that Brissett would be next in line to start for Cleveland if Watson is suspended by the NFL, there previously had been a slight chance that Mayfield and the Browns could settle their differences following his request to be traded. Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, concluded this past Thursday, and while there's not a timetable for a determination, it's possible that a ruling on Watson's status ahead of the coming season could occur before training camp.