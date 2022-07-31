Brissett worked with the first-team offensive line after Deshaun Watson operated behind the unit Saturday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

As has been the case since camp started Wednesday, Watson was first in line behind the starting offensive front, but coaches reserved snaps for Brissett, who is expected to lead the team if/when Watson is suspended. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the potential suspension of Watson and an ensuing change in practice snap counts depending on the terms of the disciplinary action.