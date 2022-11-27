Brissett completed 23 of 37 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Browns' 23-17 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 27 yards.

Playing what is expected to be his final game in the starting role before Deshaun Watson's Week 13 debut, Brissett went out on a high note. Although he wasn't as productive from a raw numbers standpoint as other games, Brissett handled himself reasonably well while taking four sacks from an aggressive Buccaneers pass rush. The veteran signal-caller then finished off his day in stellar fashion, recording completions of 17 and 45 yards to Amari Cooper on what would turn out to be the Browns' game-winning drive. If Watson remains free of injury the rest of the season, then Brissett will have wrapped up his time as a starter in 2022 with a 12:6 TD:INT alongside 2,608 passing yards and an additional 238 rushing yards.