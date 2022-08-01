Brissett's teammate, Deshaun Watson, is slated to serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, ESPN's Jake Trotter reports.
Trotter notes that if Watson's suspension is upheld, he will still be able to participate in practice during the preseason. At the start of training camp, coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that Brissett would fill in as Cleveland's starting QB in the event of a Watson suspension and as things stand, Brissett is slated to handle the role through the team's Week 6 contest against the Patriots on Oct. 16.
