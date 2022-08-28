Brissett completed 13-of-23 passes for 109 yards and one interception in Cleveland's preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.

Brissett has obvious limitations and a game like this is a reminder that his passing abilities are far below average among starters, but he still seems locked in as Cleveland's starter for the 11 games Deshaun Watson is suspended. Brissett will need to play better than this when the regular starts, though.