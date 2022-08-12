The Browns have announced that Brissett is among the team's players not expected to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.

Other key players not in line to see action include top wideout Amari Cooper as well as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. While Brissett is not expected to play Friday, Deshaun Watson is slated to start at QB for the Browns, with Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen also in the mix to see work versus Jacksonville.