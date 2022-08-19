The Browns don't plan to play Brissett in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski previously noted that Deshaun Watson -- who is in line to serve an 11-game suspension to begin the 2022 season -- won't play in the Browns' final two preseason games. With Brissett, the team's presumed early-season starter not in line to play Sunday, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen are slated to handle Cleveland's QB reps versus Philadelphia.