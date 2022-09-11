Brissett completed 18 of 34 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 10 yards.

Brissett's final line is likely of little surprise to those who've witnessed the veteran's handiwork in past seasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski unsurprisingly had Brissett play it safe most of the afternoon, leaning heavily on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to the tune of 33 carries overall. Brissett did stay away from turnovers, took only one sack and made key completions to Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper on the game-winning drive, all which ultimately helped ensure Cleveland was able to escape with a narrow victory. Brissett will likely be asked to execute a similar game plan again when the Browns face off versus the Jets at home in Week 2 next Sunday.