Brissett completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 40 yards.

Brissett had a generally difficult afternoon while taking three sacks and a whopping 11 additional hits overall. The veteran interim starter made the best of a less-than-ideal situation that saw Cleveland have to go pass heavy in the second half, connecting with nine different targets overall. Brissett also posted his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season to help supplement his production, but he'll draw another thorny matchup in what projects as his penultimate start when he and the Browns travel to Buffalo for a Week 11 matchup against the Bills