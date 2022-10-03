Brissett completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 234 yards and an interception while adding 16 yards and a touchdown on five carries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Atlanta.

Brissett was able to bolster a lackluster passing effort with an impressive scramble for a touchdown. The veteran fill-in has done a commendable job through four weeks, completing 65 percent of his passes with a 4:2 TD:INT ratio while leading Cleveland to a 2-2 record. Brissett leaves a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective, especially heading into a tough matchup against the Chargers' ferocious pass rush next Sunday.