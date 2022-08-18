Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension,Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.

With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is in currently line to serve as Cleveland's starting QB through the team's first 11 contests, with Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen in the backup mix. It's possible that the Browns could explore other options in the coming weeks, but Brissett, an experienced pro capable of helming an NFL offense, has drawn the praise of his coach Kevin Stefanski, who has "been very impressed" with the veteran signal caller. "Very comfortable with him," Stefanski said of Brissett. "I think he has a very good understanding of what we're trying to do offensively."