Coach Kevin Stefanski said both Brissett and Deshaun Watson will get 'a ton of reps' this summer, with Brissett in line to start at quarterback if Watson is suspended, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Bakery Mayfield out of the picture, Brissett would be the unquestioned starter in the event Watson is suspended. Stefanski also mentioned that Joshua Dobbs is ahead of Josh Rosen for the No. 3 job, which might equate to the backup role early in the season.