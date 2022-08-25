Brissett will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to outline how long Brissett will play Saturday, but once the QB gets his snaps in, his focus will shift toward preparing for a Week 1 start against the Panthers. Meanwhile, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen are competing for the Browns' No. 2 QB role behind Brissett, with Deshaun Watson in line to serve an 11-game suspension to begin the 2022 season. Per Stefanski, Dobbs is slated to follow Brissett versus Chicago, while Rosen should also subsequently log some snaps in the contest.
